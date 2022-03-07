Surveillance video captures fatal crash outside Miami Beach restaurant

Surveillance video captured a horrific crash that left one person dead last week in Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Surveillance video obtained Monday by Local 10 News shows a Bentley crashing into an outdoor dining area in Miami Beach, killing one person and injuring several others.

The video captured from across the street on Feb. 24 shows Regitze Tauber Gamble, of Pinecrest, trying to parallel park her car, but instead she accelerated, jumping the curb outside the Call me Gaby restaurant at 22 Washington Avenue.

Gary Prince, 67, was killed in the crash and six others, including a 3-year-old child, were injured.

Prince’s friends gathered last Tuesday at a memorial service to remember him, including Frederick Mark, who spoke about how he and Prince beat cancer.

“Gary called me and told me that we only fear the unknown, and he walked me through it, and thank God today I’m a survivor and he was a survivor,” Mark said. “It’s life.”

Prince was a beloved chiropractor from New York.

Miami Beach police say Gamble is not expected to face charges.