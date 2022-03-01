Friends remember cancer survivor killed by car at Miami Beach restaurant

Gary Prince, who was recovering from head, neck and throat cancer, was fatally struck while at dinner outside on South Beach last week. A memorial was held Tuesday in North Miami Beach.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Gary Prince was a cancer survivor. He was recovering from head, neck and throat cancer only to die on a sidewalk in South Beach when he was hit by a Bentley outside a restaurant Thursday in South Beach.

His friends gathered Tuesday at a memorial service to remember him, including Frederick Mark, who spoke about how he and Prince beat cancer.

“Gary called me and told me that we only fear the unknown, and he walked me through it, and thank God today I’m a survivor and he was a survivor,” Mark said. “It’s life.”

Prince was 67, a beloved chiropractor from New York.

The horrific crash happened at the outdoor dining area of the Call me Gaby restaurant at 22 Washington Avenue.

Miami Beach police say Regitze Tauber Gamble of Pinecrest was trying to parallel park her car but instead jumped the curb and kept going. She is not expected to face charges.

Six people, including a 3-year-old child, were hurt.

Prince was killed, and friends remembered him at a Memorial Service in North Miami Beach.

“What can I tell you about Gary? One word: generous,” friend Jeff Salador said. “He was a special guy. He will be missed.

Said friend Drew Brown: “Ever since I came out of the womb, I knew Uncle Gary, Uncle Prince. He basically raised me as a second father.

Those who knew Prince well tell Local 10 News he was loved and well respected in both South Florida and New York. He was big into basketball and was the ultimate Knicks fan.

“It goes to show you life is so fragile,” friend Tommy Pooch said. “Fleeting is the word. It’s not supposed to be that way.”