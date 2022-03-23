76º
Your opinion: Do you think a South Beach curfew is the solution?

Temporary midnight curfew in effect after Thursday night

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Officials extend midnight curfew during spring break in Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Officers are preparing to enforce South Beach’s temporary midnight to 6 a.m. curfew from Thursday night to Monday morning. It will be in effect in the area south of 23rd Avenue.

Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner said it was a necessary measure after five people were injured during two shootings on Sunday and Monday on Ocean Drive. Joel Stedman, the owner of Twist, disagreed. He said it was really bad for businesses.

“We might as well shut down at this point,” Stedman said.

Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements was frustrated. Four police officers were injured while trying to clear out the crowd on Ocean Drive.

“I’m at my wit’s end trying to figure out how to deal with this crowd,” Clements said.

Officers seized more than 100 weapons. More than 500 of the recent 636 arrests in the South Beach Entertainment District have been locals.

“Certainly, the guns that are here didn’t come on an airplane, so we know much of the worse conduct is coming from people who live somewhere near South Florida,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.

