Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale has been very chill, especially when compared to Miami Beach

Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale has been pretty clam so far this year, especially when compared to the scene in Miami Beach.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale has been pretty clam so far this year, especially when compared to the scene in Miami Beach.

So far during Spring Break, police officers in Fort Lauderdale have only made 14 arrests.

“Spring break. I’m here to have fun with my friends, chill, settle down,” said Hermish Adarkwaah, who is visiting South Florida from New York.

Restaurants were busy on Monday night, but even with the larger crowds, locals say it’s been pretty tame this year.

“It’s beautiful here, I always come here to vacation because I feel safe here,” said Dana Lozito. “It’s got a nice day life and plus the party life at night.”

Some of the beachgoers out on Monday said they prefer the quieter atmosphere in Fort Lauderdale as opposed to Miami Beach.

“Miami is a lot of people, people don’t respect the rules, it’s different,” said Maria Arango. “You come here, it’s fine, you relax.”

Ad

Fort Lauderdale police say they have not had any major incidents or issues related to the Spring Break season. They mention they’ve made only three arrests on the beach and 11 in downtown Fort Lauderdale for various spring break offenses.

Regardless, officers are keeping a watchful eye, and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews have been camping out on the beach in case of an emergency.

Spring Break is expected to run until April 3.

In Fort Lauderdale, alcohol is prohibited on the beach, along with tents, tables, and coolers.