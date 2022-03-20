79º
Police: 3 people shot after midnight in Miami Beach

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County, Crime
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police in Miami Beach are investigating an overnight shooting.

It happened along Ocean Drive and 8th Street just after midnight Sunday.

According to authorities, three people were shot and rushed to the hospital.

Officers appeared to take someone into custody, but it is not clear if that person was the suspected shooter.

The chaotic scene marred what’s otherwise been a relatively tame Spring Break compared to previous years, with thousands swarming South Beach to party.

Still, there has been some rowdiness.

Video from business owner Mitch Novick shows crowds running through traffic on Friday.

And in another incident, a man is seen on video knocking a scooter to the ground.

He’s later confronted by police and pushed an officer before fighting with others and eventually getting tazed.

Authorities have also shut Ocean Drive to all traffic after Spring Breakers took over the street on Friday.

It comes as police keep a watchful eye, with drinking on the beach now banned.

All floats, tents, loud music, and large coolers have been prohibited from the sand.

Trent Kelly

