Spring breakers close Ocean Drive, MIA advises no more parking spaces in garages

Miami Beach police were forced to shut down Ocean Drive Friday night after spring breakers swarm streets.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police officers were forced to shut down Ocean Drive at one point Friday night as spring breakers swarmed South Beach. Thousands of people were ready to party and soak up South Beach sights.

But what has not been seen, at least so far, is the chaos that spoiled the fun last year in Miami Beach.

In addition to banning drinking on the beach, all floats, tents, large coolers and loud music are prohibited from being taken onto the sand.

The crowds also have South Florida’s airports packed with passengers. Miami International Airport reports record numbers coming into the airport and reported its busiest day “ever” last Sunday. More than 150,000 people are flying in and out of that airport each day.

On Saturday morning, Miami International issued a travel advisory on its Twitter account that its garages are completely full.

⚠️ #TravelAdvisory (03/19/22)⚠️

Our parking garages are full. If you’ll be traveling this weekend, consider these alternatives to get to MIA:

☑️ Rideshare service

☑️ Taxi service

☑️ @IRideMDT & @Tri_Rail



Contact your airline for up-to-date flight info ✈️. pic.twitter.com/eh3Sqcpyof — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) March 19, 2022

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport posted an advisor that its curbside valet parking was full, but self-parking options were available.