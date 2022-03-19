80º
wplg logo

Local News

Spring breakers close Ocean Drive, MIA advises no more parking spaces in garages

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County
Miami Beach police were forced to shut down Ocean Drive Friday night after spring breakers swarm streets.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police officers were forced to shut down Ocean Drive at one point Friday night as spring breakers swarmed South Beach. Thousands of people were ready to party and soak up South Beach sights.

But what has not been seen, at least so far, is the chaos that spoiled the fun last year in Miami Beach.

In addition to banning drinking on the beach, all floats, tents, large coolers and loud music are prohibited from being taken onto the sand.

The crowds also have South Florida’s airports packed with passengers. Miami International Airport reports record numbers coming into the airport and reported its busiest day “ever” last Sunday. More than 150,000 people are flying in and out of that airport each day.

On Saturday morning, Miami International issued a travel advisory on its Twitter account that its garages are completely full.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport posted an advisor that its curbside valet parking was full, but self-parking options were available.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Michelle F. Solomon is the podcast producer/reporter/host of Local 10's original, true crime podcast The Florida Files and a digital journalist for Local 10.com. She has a bachelor's degree from Emerson College, Boston, and a master's degree from SUNY-Empire State.

email

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

email

facebook

twitter