Panic ensues after shootings on Ocean Drive in South Beach

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Two shootings left five people injured during a busy spring break in South Beach.

SOUTH BEACH, Fla. – Five people were injured during two shootings on Sunday and Monday in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Both shootings happened as spring breakers took over Ocean Drive. The panic caused pedestrians to run for cover, knocking down furniture and disrupting traffic nearby.

Three were injured during the shooting early Sunday morning at Eighth Street. Two women were injured early Monday morning at Seventh Street; a bullet grazed one of them.

Four police officers were also injured while working to clear out the crowd on Ocean Drive. Officers detained two people and seized several guns, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

