Here is what Miami Beach residents need to know about new curfew

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Beach, South Beach
City officials declared a state of emergency on Monday. This allowed them to set up a midnight to 6 a.m. curfew from Thursday through Monday.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police officers are preparing to start enforcing a new curfew during what’s left of spring break.

The midnight to 6 a.m. curfew will be in effect after Friday night from South Pointe in South Beach to 23rd Street.

City Manager Alina Hudak asked commissioners to allow her to extend the curfew after Sunday night and next weekend. Commissioners will meet on Tuesday to vote o the extension of the curfew.

Traffic will be a headache. To make sure only residents are allowed in the area during the curfew, Chief Richard Clements and the Florida Department of Transportation will set up screening areas.

Miami Beach Live’s Bernadette Peters concert is canceled.

Miami Beach curfew (.)

