NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

Investigators are trying to figure out why 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins walked into oncoming traffic on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck waited for authorities to arrive.

Steelers Depot reported Haskins was in southern Palm Beach County with running back Najee Harris, tight end Pat Freiermuth, and quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who owns a house just west of Boca Raton.

NFL players started to grieve on Saturday after Haskins’ agent Cedric Saunders told ESPN he died.



‘HEARTBROKEN’

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: “I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Washington coach Ron Rivera: “Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him. This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time.”

Ohio State coach Ryan Day: “For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.”

Steelers star T.J. Watt: “The world lost a great person today. When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted.”

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward: “Dwayne meant so much to so many people. His smile was infectious and he was a guy you wanted to be around. We are all in shock about losing him. We are going to miss the heck out of him as well. We lost you way too early. Luckily I got a chance to get to know you. RIP DH.”

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins was walking on a limited access facility (highway/expressway) for unknown reasons.

The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Ilf1LGzrPr — NFL (@NFL) April 9, 2022