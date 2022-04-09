Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies at 24 in car accident in South Florida

Dwayne Haskins, 24, a former Ohio State star quarterback who was a first-round draft pick in Washington and most recently played in Pittsburgh, has died.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins was walking on a limited access facility (highway/expressway) for unknown reasons.

Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic. Unfortunately, he collided with an oncoming dump truck around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Haskins was pronounced dead on scene.

Haskins’ agent, Cedric Saunders, told ESPN about the quarterback’s death, and the Steelers released a statement extending their condolences.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Haskins appeared to be working in South Florida this week with several teammates, including Trubisky and other skill position players, including running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Haskins was an electrifying -record-setting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018 and he was named a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for nearly 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns.

This play would eventually lead to him being drafted by the Washington Commanders in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

After two seasons playing for Washington, Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is an open traffic homicide investigation.

No further information will be released until the investigation has been closed.