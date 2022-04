The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash on westbound I-595 at I-95.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash on westbound I-595 at I-95 that occurred around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim was a 24-year-old male pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic is currently being diverted to southbound Interstate 95 and FHP says to seek alternate routes if possible, to avoid traffic delays.

