Video shows argument at North Miami Beach gas station that led to gunfire

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Newly obtained surveillance footage shows an armed man shooting at a driver at a Miami-Dade gas station.

It started as a petty argument over getting gas.

A woman made a phone call, and her friend showed up armed.

Police said that friend tried to kill the man she was arguing with, and now officers are searching for him.

Surveillance video shows the moments that man put a gun to another man’s head on Thursday night at a Valero gas station in North Miami Beach.

In the video, the gunman walks the victim around the car to the driver’s seat.

The victim gets into his car at gun point before the suspect backs up and fires toward the car. Police say the victim ducked for cover as the suspect runs off.

Jay Kahn, the Valero store manager, said he heard the shots from inside the building.

“The argument was nothing, it was over a gas pump,” Kahn said. “Thats not a reason to shoot at somebody.”

Khan and police said the argument started because the woman in the red car was parked too far forward for the victim to get gas.

According to a police report:

“Defendant 1 began arguing with the victim and defendant 1 made a phone call to a friend who lives down the street, Christopher Junior Louijeune.”

Police say Louijune came to the gas station armed within three minutes.

Khan says other customers tried stepping in to help.

“One guy said don’t do it, don’t shoot, they have cameras over here,” he said.

Police arrested the female suspect, identified as Jenna Renous.

She was arrested shortly after the incident occurred.

Khan says he feels uneasy that something like this happened at his store.

“That’s the main reason I don’t live in Miami, it’s scary,” he said.

Renous is facing an attempted murder charge, but police are still looking for Louijune.