Man sought, woman arrested over North Miami Beach shooting, police say

An argument at a gas station turned into a shooting on April 14th in North Miami Beach, police said.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Officers are searching for a 26-year-old man who is accused of shooting at a man last week in North Miami Beach. Officers recently arrested a woman who was also involved.

Corrections officers booked Jeanna Renous on April 15 at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she remains on Monday held without bond. She is facing an attempted murder charge over the April 14th shooting in the gas station at the corner of Northeast 163rd Street and Northeast 18th Place.

According to the arrest form, Renous, 25, of North Miami Beach, stopped at the gas station to buy a drink and put gas in her Toyota Camry. The victim’s car faced Renous’s car. An argument started after the victim allegedly asked her to reverse her car, so he could reach the pump, but she declined, according to the arrest form.

Jeanna Renous, 25, is being held without bond in Miami-Dade County. (MDCR)

The victim allegedly moved his car toward Renous’ car anyway. Renous called Christopher Louijeune for help, police said.

Ad

Louijeune arrived within minutes armed with a handgun that had an extended magazine attached, according to the arrest form in Renous’s case. Louijeune allegedly quickly pointed the gun at the man’s head until he got back into his car and later fired four rounds at his car, according to the arrest report.

Renous and Louijeune left the gas station in the cars they arrived in, police said. Officers are asking anyone with information about Louijeune’s whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. The department did not release a picture of Louijeune.

Location