Police in Miami investigating overnight triple shooting

MIAMI – Police in Miami are investigating a triple shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to a shot spotter alert near the intersection of Northwest 5th Place and 20th Street at approximately 12:34 a.m.

Three people, two men and a woman, were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

They were all rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police have not said whether they are seeking any suspects.

There has been no update on the health status of the three people who were shot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.