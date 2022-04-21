Police: Suspect arrested after sexually battering 16-year-old girl in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A South Florida man has been arrested after he sexually battered a 16-year-old girl in Lauderhill, authorities said.

The incident allegedly occurred on April 11.

The suspect, identified by police as Jermaine Henderson, 40, was arrested in Hollywood on Tuesday.

On April 11, shortly after 7:36 p.m., Lauderhill police officers were notified of a juvenile female at Plantation Hospital reporting a sexual battery.

According to police, the victim had been dropped off by a school bus at the intersection of Northwest 38th Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street just after 4 p.m. that day.

The victim began walking to her home when she noticed a white pickup truck parked in a driveway and a black male standing near the truck, authorities said.

Police said the man “showered the victim with compliments and coaxed her into approaching his vehicle.”

Surveillance video obtained by police shows Henderson pulling into a driveway in the truck and the right bottom of the screen shows the victim walking along the sidewalk, authorities said.

Police say Henderson displayed what the victim described as a box cutter, and forced her into a position near the truck where he sexually battered her.

Once the act was completed, Henderson told the victim to go home and the suspect left the scene, authorities said.

Shortly after, the victim’s mother transported her daughter to the nearest hospital and contacted the police.

Detectives say they believe this may not be the first time Henderson has committed an act like this “due to his calm demeanor and the manner in which he preyed upon the victim.”

If there are any other victims who may have encountered this suspect, they are urged to contact their local police departments.