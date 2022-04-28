1 teen in connection to disturbing fight at Gulfstream Academy, now facing charges and time in juvenile detention

A 14-year-old was arrested in connection to a fight at Gulfstream Academy and appeared in juvenile court on Thursday morning.

Arrests have been made in the case of a brutal school beating that was caught on camera.

“I’m going to support my daughter regardless she’s a child,” said her father.

He says he feels like this was a mutual situation and the alleged victim is not entirely innocent.

“I hoped that I could’ve talked to the parent and could come to an understating because I would’ve apologized, then y’all come to arrest my daughter yesterday,” he said.

Hallandale Beach Commissioner Annabelle Lima-Taub told Local 10 News she’s received multiple videos and pictures of violence at the school from parents concerned.

Christina Neptune is the mother of the 13-year-old who was beaten and she says her daughter has not been the same since she was attacked and knocked unconscious at the beginning of April.

“She’s traumatized, she doesn’t know if she’s ready to go to any school. The situation could’ve played different, what if my daughter didn’t live,” Neptune said.

Neptune also wants more accountability and better safety measures in hopes other children don’t end up like her daughter.

The judge decided that the 14-year-old who was in court on Thursday morning will spend 21 days in juvenile detention and will remain there until the case is heard at a later time.

There is still no word on when the second student who is connected with the beating will appear in court.