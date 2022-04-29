Miami transit bus driver honored at Fort Lauderdale Air Show

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show invited Whitfield and her family to the event to give back for her brave actions.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gwendolyn Whitfield is a hero to the survivors of the shooting on a Broward County public bus last month. Acting Chief Luis Alvarez said Whitfield’s “quick actions” saved lives.

While a gunman fired more than 20 shots at passengers on the bus she was driving, Whitfield pushed through traffic to get to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department bringing her passengers to safety.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show invited Whitfield and her family to the event to give back for her brave actions.

“This is for you to have fun this is a way for us to give back to you for what you’ve done for our community,” one airman said as they welcomed her to the event.

Whitfield got to experience what it’s like to be a pilot learning all about the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, G-force and breathing techniques

“This is the experience of a lifetime so I’m very grateful,” she said.

With her husband, friends and grandchildren by her side, she was ready to take on the next step.

“I hope to see a lot of things see my grandma’s reaction and a plane how it is to fly a plan and stuff,” Whitfield’s grandson, Augustus Irving said.

After a number of briefings, Whitfield suited up with a flight suit and special helmet to get ready for her flight.

Whitfield says she never thought she’d get to experience a day like today.

“I come to the air show but only in my dreams I didn’t know all they had to go through,” she said.