Pembroke Pines renames street for 4-year-old killed when plane crashed into family’s SUV

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The city of Pembroke Pines is holding a street dedication in memory of Taylor Bishop, the 4-year-old who lost his life after a plane crashed into his mother’s SUV near North Perry Airport on March 15, 2021.

Two people aboard the plane were killed when it slammed into Bishop’s car and burst into flames.

Bishop was buckled into a car seat and was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza that crashed shortly after it took off from North Perry Airport at approximately 3 p.m.

The dedication ceremony is Saturday at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest 72nd Avenue and 13th Street.

In addition to renaming the street, Taylor Bishop Avenue, a bench and historical marker will also be placed on the site.

Bishop’s mother, Megan “Kiki” Bishop, spoke at the ceremony and wants to make sure her son’s legacy lives on forever.

“He was just a beautiful child and now I know he’s a beautiful angel. He was so special, I would tell people he’s an old soul, he would tell me, mommy you have to have patience,” Bishop said.

Family, friends, and local leaders gathered to unveil Bishop’s corner, a powerful moment for a special young boy

“For a long time, this was a place I didn’t want to be because of what happened. You guys will see me here all the time. I’ll come and read and pray and remember all the wonderful things about Taylor,” Bishop said.

Now if you drive by the corner of Southwest 72nd Avenue and 13th Street be sure to look for Taylor’s name.