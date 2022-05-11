WATCH LIVE: Day 2 begins in trial of ex-BSO deputy accused of abusing girl

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Wednesday marks Day 2 in the child abuse trial of a former Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputy who is accused of grabbing a teenage girl by the neck and throwing her to the floor.

In the morning, the prosecution called a mental health counselor who works at the school to testify.

“Defiant. Difficult rapport building, I would say,” the counselor said.

The victim, who is now 17, testified Tuesday about the incident that occurred in September 2019 when she was 15.

“I just gently tapped [the deputy] ... I think I was scared and a little bit angry,” the victim said. “He waited, and then he reacted ... He grabbed me by the neck ... He slammed me.”

The girl said another student gave her a vape pen and she got caught using it to smoke a substance with a fruity flavor at Cross Creek School, a therapeutic day school in Pompano Beach.

The girl was placed in a detention classroom with enclosed “timeout” rooms when the incident occurred.

Willard Miller’s attorney Jeremy Kroll acknowledged that Miller purposely turned off his body-worn camera, but claimed Miller did so to gain the student’s trust while questioning her about the vape pen.

The state argued that Miller used excessive force.

“The defendant had a duty as an SRO at a school to handle these students with much more care, concern and love than he did. He had no business touching her,” prosecutor Lindsay Carrier said.

Miller’s attorney argued that the teen was combative.

“Cussed out staff members, told staff members, ‘You are either going to have to Baker Act or arrest me, I’ll f****ing kick you again, I don’t f***ing care,’” Kroll said.

Miller was fired by Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony over the incident.