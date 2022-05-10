Ex-deputy’s child abuse trial begins with school security specialist’s testimony

Attorneys presented their opening statements in the child abuse case against Willard Miller, a former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy, on Tuesday in Broward County court.

BSO fired Miller for the way he treated a student with special needs on Sept. 25, 2019, at Cross Creek School, a therapeutic day school in Pompano Beach.

Raymond Higgins, the school’s security specialist, was the prosecution’s first witness. He said he was in his office when he saw the deputy’s use of force on a surveillance camera feed.

“I saw the deputy when he grabbed [the student] and he took her to the ground,” Higgins said, adding he reported the incident to the school’s principal.

Raymond Higgins, a Broward County Public Schools security specialist, testified on Tuesday in court. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The prosecution and the defense agreed Miller purposely turned off his bodyworn camera while talking to the student who was under investigation for using a vape pen in school. Miller did so to gain the student’s trust while asking her where she had gotten the vape pen from, according to his defense attorney.

Sheriff Gregory Tony condemned Miller’s actions as “deplorable” after an internal affairs investigation. Deputies found Miller didn’t issue a written report to explain his use of force. Four months before the incident Miller had undergone a use of force training, records show.

“There was no justifiable cause to respond in that matter as a professional law enforcement officer with years of experience, with a multitude of training and defensive tactics, and the ability to use a lesser level of any type of force or even communication that could’ve deescalated the situation from happening,” Tony later said.

Miller is facing a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm. Broward Circuit Judge Daniel A. Casey is presiding over the case.

