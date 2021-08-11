Deputy accused of child abuse fired from Broward Sheriff’s Office

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who had been arrested for child abuse in 2019 has officially been fired from his position.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), former BSO Deputy Willard Miller has been terminated from the BSO after their Internal Affairs investigators investigated an incident that occurred two years ago involving a minor.

According to police, Miller is accused of slamming a school student to the floor at Cross Creek School in Pompano Beach on Sept. 25, 2019.

Miller turned himself in on one third-degree felony count of child abuse without great bodily harm.

On Wednesday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony released the following statement, in part:

“Effective Aug. 11, former Deputy Willard Miller is terminated from employment with the Broward Sheriff’s Office for his egregious lack of control, discipline and numerous policy violations. His action and behavior are not reflective of the great work and self-discipline frequently displayed by the overwhelming majority of my deputies.”

According to Tony, there will be a “zero-tolerance policy against such abuse of powers” and his commitment is “unwavering.”