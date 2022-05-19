Police charge 2 men in connection to February North Miami Beach shooting

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Two men are behind bars in Miami-Dade County for their alleged roles in a shooting that took place earlier this year.

Two men, Kevon Jinks and Howard Solomon, are facing charges stemming from a North Miami Beach shooting that happened on Feb. 15 near Northeast 169th Street and Fourth Court.

Police responded that night and found the victim inside a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. That victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and rushed to Aventura Hospital.

As a result of his injuries, police said the victim is now paralyzed from the neck down.

Police said on the night of the shooting, the victim was parking his car outside of a home when a white Mercedes approached the victim’s vehicle from behind. Gunfire erupted from the rear passenger side and rear driver side windows of the Mercedes, per an arrest report.

According to investigators, a total of 49 shell casings were found at the scene.

When officers later located the Mercedes, it was found to have a GPS system which verified that the car was at the location of the shooting at the time and date that it occurred. It also helped investigators track down the suspects.

Police learned that Solomon had been previously arrested and found out Jinks was in Daytona Beach, where he was taken into custody and eventually transferred to Miami-Dade.

Both Jinks and Solomon are facing multiple felony charges including attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder with a deadly weapon, as well as several charges from other cases that include murder.