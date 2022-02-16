Detectives investigate North Miami Beach shooting, crash

A man was injured on Tuesday after a shooting and a car crash in North Miami Beach.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are asking the public for help on Wednesday as they investigate a shooting and a single-vehicle crash in North Miami Beach.

A man was hospitalized in stable condition after he suffered several gunshot wounds, according to the North Miami Beach Police Department.

North Miami Beach officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded on Tuesday to a section of Northeast Fourth Court from 169th to 170th streets.

The driver of a gray car crashed into a stop sign and collided with a palm tree next to the northeastern corner house at Northeast 170th Street and Northeast Fourth Court.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

@myNMBPolice can confirm that 1 person has been shot. The victim suffered multiple gun shot wounds and is in stable condition. Still an active scene that is being investigating by detectives. We urge the public to come forward with any info they may have. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) February 16, 2022

NMBPD Is currently on the scene of a shooting with injuries in the area of NE 169 ST/ NE 4CT. Please stay out of The area and follow our Twitter for updates. #316 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) February 15, 2022

