Detectives investigate North Miami Beach shooting, crash

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

A man was injured on Tuesday after a shooting and a car crash in North Miami Beach.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are asking the public for help on Wednesday as they investigate a shooting and a single-vehicle crash in North Miami Beach.

A man was hospitalized in stable condition after he suffered several gunshot wounds, according to the North Miami Beach Police Department.

North Miami Beach officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded on Tuesday to a section of Northeast Fourth Court from 169th to 170th streets.

The driver of a gray car crashed into a stop sign and collided with a palm tree next to the northeastern corner house at Northeast 170th Street and Northeast Fourth Court.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

