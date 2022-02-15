71º
Police investigating shooting in North Miami Beach

Sanela Sabovic, Reporter

Tags: North Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County
Police investigate a shooting in North Miami Beach. (WPLG)

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Authorities rushed to the scene of a shooting in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Northeast 169th Street and 4th Court.

Police confirmed that a man was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, but did not disclose any additional information.

Several blocks of the residential neighborhood were roped off by police.

There has been no word on whether authorities are searching for any suspects or if anyone has been detained.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

