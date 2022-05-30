Thieves steal wheels, tires, sensors from several cars in Broward

Nelson Falto is a mechanic. He woke up on Monday morning to a neighbor knocking on his door to warn him that his four wheels were missing from his car.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Nelson Falto is a mechanic. He woke up on Monday morning to a neighbor knocking on his door to warn him that his four wheels were missing from his car.

Falto said he got to his Broward County apartment after midnight. The bad news hit at about 10 a.m. He said he knew exactly how it was done.

“They have, like, cordless impact guns that usually don’t make a whole lot of noise. They come out here and do, whatever — something like this — real quick,” Falto said.

His Pembroke Pines neighborhood had other victims. Their cars were on concrete pavers. There were other investigations at the nearby Advenir At San Tropez apartment complex.

There was a car there without wheels and a shattered front passenger-side window. Falto said this has happened in his neighborhood before.

“I want to say, like, maybe four to six months back a white Honda Accord,” Falto said.

The victims’ unexpected expense to get their vehicles rolling again is painful.

Ad

“I have got to get new wheels, new tires … I have got to get new sensors for the wheels,” Falto said.

There were surveillance cameras near one of the cars. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crimes to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Location