Fashion burglars cut hole through roof to steal from North Miami store

A group of burglars cut a hole through the roof of a building in North Miami. They even went through metal to break into Gary Malik’s small business.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A group of burglars cut a hole through the roof of a building in North Miami. They even went through metal to break into Gary Malik’s business.

When Malik walked into the store, his Purple Carpet Clothing store in North Miami was a mess. He sells men’s fashion, so the burglars took everything from G-Shock watches to sneakers.

“We need that product to make money,” Malik said.

Malik said the hole in the ceiling was so small that only someone thin must have been able to get through. He said there were three burglars.

Surveillance video shows a burglar dangling down through the roof. They even took the cash register. Malik is devastated. He was preparing for Memorial Day weekend events.

Malik has a message for the burglars.

“If you’re that good, you can figure out how to get a job and make some money ... If you have got this much sense, then you can start a business and be successful. Choose the positive route! Do something with your life!”

Ad

Detectives are investigating the burglary and they are asking anyone with information about the crime to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. There is a $5,000 reward