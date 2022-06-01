78º

Residents of Miami Gardens drop lawsuit that was attempting to stop annual Formula 1 race

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Miami Gardens residents who were fighting against Formula 1 racing in their city are hitting the breaks on their efforts.

Plaintiffs dropped their lawsuit, saying that while data collected from the Miami Grand Prix that took place earlier this month showed disruptive levels of noise, it’s not loud enough to cause hearing loss, according to government standards.

Hard Rock Stadium signed a 10-year deal to host the race annually.

That deal began this year and ends in 2031.

Residents are vowing to continue their fight through what they call the political process.

