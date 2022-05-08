Formula 1 fun across South Florida on day of big race

On the day of the first ever Miami Grand Prix, South Floridians didn't need a ticket to the big race to enjoy everything Formula 1 had to offer.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – There couldn’t be a Miami Grand Prix without an F1 race party on the beach.

FTX, Mercedes AMG Petronas, and IWC Shaffhausen co-hosted the shindig, one of many held across South Florida on Sunday.

The Petronas team put a Formula 1 car on display, and there were plenty of Mercedes cars for people to check out as well.

The party had games, food, drinks, and lots of cars on display.

Guests could even make their own NFT.

The immersion style event stretched across South Beach with plenty to do.

Another cool feature was a realistic Formula 1 racing simulator from Motorsport Games that partygoers could try and get an idea what it’s like behind the wheel during an F1 race.

A lot of people have never done this before, so it’s great to give people the exposure and get them to realize how hard driving a race car really is,” said Jay Bennell with Motorsport Games.

F1 event on Miami Beach (WPLG)

The event was free to the public and it wraps up on Sunday night with a ticketed concert.

Another event in Wynwood, in addition to a race simulator, there was a pit stop experience where guests could try their hands at changing tires.

The family fun event was completely free.

Children enjoyed pedal car racing and time on bungee trampolines while adults in attendance were happy taking pictures by the amazing vehicles on display.

It was a similar scene at Bayfront Park, where attendees could watch the race with the sand between their toes or try out many of the same interactive activities, such as attempting to change a tire or drive in a simulator.