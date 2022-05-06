Residents search for sound measuring device for evidence against Formula 1 race

Formula 1 has been given the green light to speed through Miami Gardens this weekend, but residents against the race are not ready to give up their efforts.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Formula 1 has been given the green light to speed through Miami Gardens this weekend, but residents against the race are not ready to give up their efforts.

A South Florida judge ruled that he won’t block the Formula 1 race, decided to take legal action over fear the noise generated by racing cars could cause them hearing loss.

Attorneys representing residents in a lawsuit trying to stop Formula 1 racing from being held so close to their homes over noise concerns tell Local 10 a device meant to measure noise is supposed to be installed by race operators at Lake Lucerne City Park, about a block away from Hard Rock Stadium.

Neighbors say the area happens to be fenced off for improvements and when fellow resident, David Dykes went looking for the device, but he couldn’t find it.

Dykes’ biggest concern is what loud noises from racing vehicles could do to people’s hearing.

To get an idea of the potential harm, Local 10 brought a sound monitoring device to test the levels of sound the cars give off from the track.

The points shown ranged between 78 to 82 decibels.

An environmental health and safety chart from the University of Yale, says sustained exposure between 80 and 90 decibels of noise may result in hearing loss.

“The judge in the case said that if you wear ear plugs or if you just leave that would, if they put it in his neighborhood what he gonna do. He gonna put on some ear plugs, come one man, that’s a bunch of crap,” Dykes said.

Even though Local 10 or Dykes could locate the device, it is meant to provide evidence for the case to be able to determine the potential harm the sound decibels from the race cars can cause.