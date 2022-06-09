Miami-Dade police investigate fatal shooting in Goulds area

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred in the area of Southwest 216th Street and 114th Avenue in the Goulds area of southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers arrived at the scene to find a man with apparent gunshot wounds.

He said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No other details about the shooting were immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.