79º

LIVE

Politics

President Biden plans to lower costs from gas to groceries, as inflation is on the rise

Ben Kennedy, Washington Bureau Chief

Tags: White House, Biden
President Biden said inflation is his top economic priority as prices jumped one percent between April and May.

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Labor Department announced a grim report on Friday that the Consumer Price Index rose 8.6 percent over the last 12 months.

“Today’s inflation report confirms what we already know; Putin’s price hike is hitting America hard,” President Joe Biden said.

The president also blamed supply chain issues as he delivered remarks from the port of Los Angeles, where he is attending the Summit of the Americas.

Biden said inflation is his top economic priority as prices jumped one percent between April and May.

The average gallon of gas is nearly $5 a gallon, food prices rose 10.1 percent.

The cost of airfare, cars, and rent is also up.

“I understand inflation is a real challenge to American families,” Biden said.

Families are spending on average $341 more each month to buy the same things they did a year ago, he said.

The commander-in-chief is calling on Congress to pass new laws to help cut costs of energy bills, prescription drugs, and shipping.

Back in Washington D.C., the House Committee who is investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol held a prime-time hearing on Thursday night.

The hearings, the committee says, will show how former President Trump was at the center of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, and how he and his allies provoked an insurrection on the hill.

“There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone but your dishonor will remain,” Rep. Liz Cheney said.

Florida’s two Republican Senators reacted to the findings.

“I didn’t watch it, it’s a joke – if somebody committed a crime on Jan. 6 the Justice Department should charge them,” Sen. Marco Rubio said.

Senator Rick Scott said the hearings are a narrative to keep from what’s really going on which he said was inflation and gas prices doubling.

Lawmakers will present more evidence on Monday, part of six hearings that are set to take place this month.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Kennedy is an Emmy Award-winning Washington Bureau Chief for Local 10 News. He has more than a decade of reporting experience nationwide.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram