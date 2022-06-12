Pompano Beach husband charged with murder following wife’s disappearance

A Broward County man has been arrested, accused in the disappearance and killing of his wife.

Police are still looking the body of the victim in this case, but her husband is now facing a murder charge.

Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter spoke to several neighbors off-camera who say the couple was quiet, and they are stunned by this.

It was on May 30 when Irene Lanning Xeniti’s daughter reported her missing.

Two weeks prior, police visited the home Xeniti shared with her husband in Pompano Beach.

Detectives said her husband, Ian Lanning, told them they had an argument, and she left their home on May 14.

Police found through cell phone evidence that the couple had been traveling in the area on May 20.

Mugshot for Ian Lanning (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Detectives were given a search warrant for the home and Lanning’s car. They found evidence that pointed to Xeniti being murdered in the home and that her body had been moved.

Lanning appeared before a judge on Sunday. He is facing a first-degree murder charge, but police have not released information about a possible motive in the killing.

A judge did not grant Lanning bond and he will remain behind bars.

Police are still searching for Xeniti’s remains and are asking anyone with information about that to come forward.