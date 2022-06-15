At least 1 killed in Hialeah car crash

Sky 10 over the scene of a fatal crash in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. – At least one person was killed Wednesday morning in a car crash in Hialeah.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 57th Avenue and 167th Street, off the Palmetto Expressway.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 6 a.m. as a tarp covered the windshield of a vehicle at the scene.

It’s unclear whether any other cars were involved in the collision.

A Local 10 News crew is at the scene working to gather more information.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.