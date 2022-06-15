Woman accused of severing man’s legs, crushing torso during fatal DUI crash

MIAMI – A 62-year-old woman appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges for allegedly driving drunk when she killed a man in Miami-Dade County. She allegedly ran him over — severing his legs and crushing his torso — in the Three Lakes community.

A toxicology report revealed that Ana Ruiz-Perez had a blood alcohol content of .220 at the time of the investigation into the fatal crash on April 7, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department’s arrest report. That was nearly three times Florida’s legal limit.

Officers arrested Ruiz-Perez on Tuesday at the MDPD headquarters in Doral. She was driving a 2020 Honda CRV westbound on Southwest 152nd Street at 127th Avenue when she struck Nelson Obarrio, who was standing near his 2003 Toyota Tundra, according to the arrest report.

Obarrio’s car engine had overheated and he had his emergency lights on, police said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took Obarrio to Jackson Memorial Hospital South where a doctor pronounced him dead, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Ad

Ruiz-Perez is facing charges of vehicular homicide, and DUI manslaughter. Records show she was released on a $32,500 bond. Her arraignment hearing is at 9 a.m., July 14.

Location