Florida deputy faces DUI charges

Florida deputy faces charges for driving under the influence

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy has lost her job, after officials say she was arrested for driving under the influence.

Shelby Coniglio, 26, was arrested on Tuesday in St. Petersburg. According to officers Coniglio showed signs of impairment including having an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, slurred speech, blank expression, bloodshot/glassy eyes, and she was unsteady on her feet.

Coniglio agreed to perform field sobriety tests, but performed poorly on them.

According to an arrest report, Coniglio’s employment was immediately terminated following the arrest, which is consistent with Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office policy.

Coniglio was hired by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Sept. 2018. She worked as a deputy in the Patrol Operations Bureau.

She faces one count of driving under the influence.