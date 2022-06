Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Miami Dade

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a shooting on Thursday in Miami Gardens.

Witnesses said the shooting wounded two people along South State Road Seven near Northwest 193 Street.

There were police officers outside of a barbershop in the area. Witnesses said the shooter fled.

Officers asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Assignment Desk Editor Allison Cubillos contributed to this report.

Location