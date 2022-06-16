Detectives search for sexual battery suspect who wore red dress shoes

Detectives released this sketch to announce they are searching for the suspect of a sexual battery in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Detectives warned the public on Thursday that detectives have been searching for an armed sexual battery suspect since Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

The attacker was wearing red dress shoes, a black “RIP” shirt, and dark jeans during the crime shortly before 8:35 p.m., on June 9, in Miami Gardens.

The department released the sketch of a suspect who officers estimate is between 20 to 25 years old, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and has a slim build.

The June 9 sexual battery was near the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 183rd Street, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. There is a charter school in the area.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the suspect to call 305-474-6473 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

MGPD released this sketch

MGPD (.)

Location