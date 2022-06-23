Man accused of stabbing his father to death at Plantation home

A South Florida man is being held without bond after he allegedly stabbed his father to death in Plantation.

PLANTATION, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night on accusations that he stabbed his father to death.

Plantation police said they were called to a home in the gated Coco Plum Estates at the intersection of West Coco Plum Circle and Southwest Eighth Street, near the Jacaranda Golf Club, in reference to a domestic dispute.

Local 10 cameras captured police going in and out of the gated community throughout the night.

Detectives say this started as an argument and ended with a stabbing, with Thomas Loperfido killing his father.

Records show Loperfido has a criminal past, which include charges of aggravated assault and battery.

Just days before police say he killed his father, he posted a message on Facebook saying, “Happy Father’s Day … my dad is the best.”

Loperfido is being held at the Broward County Main Jail without bond.

No other details were immediately released.

