Bullet holes found in windows of Coral Springs hospital

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Coral Springs police are investigating a shooting after shattered windows with bullet holes were discovered on the fourth floor of Broward Health Coral Springs over the weekend.
The broken windows are in a fourth floor storage area. No one was injured.
Police spokesperson Chris Swinson said hospital security noticed the broken windows after a routine inspection on Sunday.
Swinson said there were no reports of a shooting or shots fired around that time, however.
The hospital security did not report seeing the bullet-pierced windows the day before.
Security footage from a nearby resident shows police arriving on scene on Sunday.
Swinson said evidence has been collected and video is being reviewed, but police still do not have a person of interest and are still investigating when exactly the shooting might have taken place.
A spokesperson for the hospital released a statement Tuesday night: ”Broward Health is aware of an incident that occurred at Broward Health Coral Springs. Coral Springs Police is looking into the matter.”