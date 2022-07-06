Bullet holes found in windows of Coral Springs hospital

Coral Springs police are investigating a shooting after shattered windows with bullet holes were discovered on the fourth floor of Broward Health Coral Springs over the weekend.

The broken windows are in a fourth floor storage area. No one was injured.

Police spokesperson Chris Swinson said hospital security noticed the broken windows after a routine inspection on Sunday.

Swinson said there were no reports of a shooting or shots fired around that time, however.

The hospital security did not report seeing the bullet-pierced windows the day before.

Security footage from a nearby resident shows police arriving on scene on Sunday.

Swinson said evidence has been collected and video is being reviewed, but police still do not have a person of interest and are still investigating when exactly the shooting might have taken place.

A spokesperson for the hospital released a statement Tuesday night: ”Broward Health is aware of an incident that occurred at Broward Health Coral Springs. Coral Springs Police is looking into the matter.”