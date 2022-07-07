Animal shelter’s plea: ‘If you can think about adopting come in now’

The Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption & Protection Center is asking residents to come in and adopt.

DORAL, Fla. – Dogs are very sensitive to noise. Sometimes Fourth of July fireworks frighten them and they run away.

Flora N. Beal, a spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption & Protection Center, said this is why the shelter is over capacity. Beal said it’s a national trend.

“We’re really asking the community, ‘If you can think about adopting, come in now and adopt,’” Beal said.

She is also asking residents who find stray dogs to be proactive with flyers and social media. If a lost dog remains in the neighborhood where they were found, they have a more than 80% chance of being reunited with its family, Beal said.

The shelter’s staff is asking residents to take the stray dogs to a veterinarian who can check for a microchip and ask neighbors to foster the dog temporarily.

“Always during the July 4, around July 4 holiday, we see a lot of strays coming into the shelters and that’s what we’re experiencing right now,” Beal said.

For more information about adopting, visit this page.