Arrest made in connection to bullet holes found in Coral Springs hospital windows

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Police have arrested the man they said was responsible for shooting at the windows of Broward Heath Coral Springs.

Sami Qureshi, 46, faces charges including shooting into an occupied building.

It was Saturday, July 3 when hospital security noticed the shattered glass. Coral Springs police said surveillance video and other leads pointed them to Qureshi, who had recently been arrested by Sunrise police on unrelated charge.

While in custody, detectives said Qureshi confessed to the hospital shooting.

Detectives are also looking into social media posts on his public profile. One video, posted June 25, appears to show a man shooting a single shot into Broward Health Coral Springs parking lot.

In other posts, he expresses anger toward the hospital where his mother was being treated.

Wednesday night, Coral Springs police released a statement reading in part:

“...this subject was apprehended before anyone was harmed....The safety of our residents and those who work in the city of Coral Springs will always remain our top priority.”

A spokesperson Broward Health declined to comment, citing the incident as a “police matter.”