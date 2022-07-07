Cuban exiles group plans to commemorate anniversary of July 11 protests

MIAMI – A group of Cuban exiles met on Thursday at the Bay of Pigs Museum near Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. They discussed ways to show support to those who participated in last year’s historic protests.
The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, a coalition of non-governmental organizations that oppose the communist regime in Cuba, announced they are planning to commemorate the anniversary of the July 11 protests.
“We are asking all those freedom-loving members of our community to display Cuban flags on their cars and homes wherever visible in solidarity with the fight for Cuban people,” Orlando Gutiérrez-Boronat said.
Doral Mayor Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez was also at the museum, at 1821 SW 9 St., which also houses the headquarters of Brigade 2506, a group of veterans and supporters of the Bay of Pigs Invasion of 1961 in Cuba.
The list of activities planned includes a meeting at 6 p.m., on Monday, at the Lady of Charity National Shrine, at 3609 S. Miami Ave., to pray the Catholic rosary, and a rally at 7 p.m., at The American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora, at 1200 Coral Way.
For more information about the activities, visit the Plan Republica de Cuba page.
