Cuban exiles group plans to commemorate anniversary of July 11 protests

The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, a coalition of non-governmental organizations, is organizing events to commemorate last year's July 11 protests in Cuba.

MIAMI – A group of Cuban exiles met on Thursday at the Bay of Pigs Museum near Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. They discussed ways to show support to those who participated in last year’s historic protests.

The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, a coalition of non-governmental organizations that oppose the communist regime in Cuba, announced they are planning to commemorate the anniversary of the July 11 protests.

“We are asking all those freedom-loving members of our community to display Cuban flags on their cars and homes wherever visible in solidarity with the fight for Cuban people,” Orlando Gutiérrez-Boronat said.

FILE - In this July 11, 2021 file photo, people protest in front of the Capitol in Havana, Cuba. A report released Wednesday, July 21, shows philanthropic funding to promote global human rights reached a record $3.7 billion in 2018. The report by the philanthropy research organization Candid and Human Rights Funders Network says nearly half of the donations came from 12 foundations and most of the contributions were earmarked for programs in North America. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Doral Mayor Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez was also at the museum, at 1821 SW 9 St., which also houses the headquarters of Brigade 2506, a group of veterans and supporters of the Bay of Pigs Invasion of 1961 in Cuba.

The list of activities planned includes a meeting at 6 p.m., on Monday, at the Lady of Charity National Shrine, at 3609 S. Miami Ave., to pray the Catholic rosary, and a rally at 7 p.m., at The American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora, at 1200 Coral Way.

For more information about the activities, visit the Plan Republica de Cuba page.

