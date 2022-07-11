Detectives need help identifying group of attackers in Kendall West

Officers are investigating batteries on Friday night at the Steak ‘n Shake, at 8701 SW 157th Ave., in Kendall West.

WEST END, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a recent fight between three fast-food restaurant employees and four unhappy customers in Miami-Dade County.

The mayhem was all over a $3 milkshake.

An irate customer felt it was taking too long and started to scream at workers on Friday night at the Steak ‘n Shake, at 8701 SW 157th Ave., in Kendall West.

“When I saw the video on my surveillance cameras I was shocked,” said David Ramos, the owner of the Steak ‘n Shake franchise.

Ramos said the milkshake machine went into a defrost setting, so the customer had to wait for close to ten minutes for the order.

The violence was unexpected.

“The people involved were not the customer. The customer grabbed his milkshake and left the premises. It was his gang of buddies,” Ramos said.

Two of the restaurant employees were injured and required hospital attention after suffering a fractured elbow, facial fractures, and a laceration above the eye. One required nine stitches.

Detectives are searching for the attackers. They are asking anyone with information about their identity to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

