Caught on camera: 4 arrested, video shows police throwing punches to break up fight

A video shows people fighting with police officers and police fighting back. Now 4 people are being charged with aggravated battery.

MIAMI, Fla. – Video captures the moment when police officers start scuffling with a group of people in Wynwood. Witnesses said Miami police were trying to break up a fight and that’s when some people started attacking the officers. The officers can be seen fighting back throwing punches.

After the video began circulating on social media, Local 10 News received a statement from the Miami police department Friday that said, in part, “the department is aware of a video . . . depicting Miami Police officers involved in the use of force against subjects in a fight.”

According to police, they were called to the scene of a group of people fighting in Wynwood and when officers arrived at the scene, some of the swings and punches were directed at them.

Four people were charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer: Christian Vazquez, 28, Daniel Alvalos, 28, also of Miami, Christian Llanos, 27, and Eddison Calix, 27, all of Miami.

According to police, one officer was working off duty at the nightclub Centro Wynwood at 289 NW 23rd St., on Friday evening when he saw a large fight outside where several people were attacking another person.

When the officer attempted to diffuse the fight by grabbing one of the men to separate him from the others, one of the men, identified later as Alvalos, hit and pushed the officer. Alvalos then hit him in the ribs and waist, according to the report. That’s when the officer pushed Alvalos to get away from him. The report said that Alvalos “took a fighting stance” and charged at the officer.

Another officer who had arrived to the scene grabbed Avalos from behind. As the fight continued, the officer continued to try to separate the men and was struck on the right side of his face. The person who struck him was identified as Llanos. That’s when the second officer said he struck Llanos in his face with his right closed fist to “gain distance.”

The officer said he was trying to gain control of Llanos when a third man, identified as Vazquez struck him with both of his hands. Throughout the fight, police said Calix refused all commands and after being pulled off the other subject continued to fight.

All four men were arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center

Miami Police said they are conducting an internal investigation into the incident per its protocols.

“Miami Police Department is actively reviewing all video and testimonial evidence related to the use of force and will take appropriate action if any violations are identified.”