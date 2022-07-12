Body found inside submerged vehicle in southwest Miami-Dade

Sky 10 over the scene of a body found in a submerged vehicle in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning inside a submerged vehicle in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade police, the vehicle was spotted in a canal in the area of Southwest 197th Avenue and 192nd Street.

Divers entered the water a short time later and pulled one adult from the water, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

