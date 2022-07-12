State still deciding whether to try 14-year-old Hollywood rape suspect as adult

A 14-year-old accused of raping a woman who was walking to work in Hollywood appeared in Broward County court for a hearing Tuesday, as prosecutors decide whether he will be tried as an adult.

After his arrest in mid-June, police said Terry Berger Smith may be connected to other similar crimes.

Berger Smith appeared in juvenile court Tuesday with his defense attorney, Jim Lewis.

“(It’s a) very serious case with some very troubling allegations,” Lewis said. “We haven’t seen these types of allegations on a 14-year-old here in a long time.”

Berger Smith remained in juvenile detention as he faces multiple counts of sexual battery. While prosecutors decide whether he will be tried as a juvenile or an adult, Lewis pushed for a juvenile trial, requesting a psychological evaluation in court Tuesday.

The judge and the state granted that request.

“We’re going to have a psychological evaluation of this young man, see what’s making him tick,” Lewis said.

Berger Smith will remain in juvenile detention through at least August; another hearing is set for August 15.