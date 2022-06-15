Hollywood woman believes 14-year-old charged in rape is same suspect who previously assaulted her

Investigators believe a 14-year-old boy who was arrested this week for an alleged rape may be linked to other, similar crimes.

Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos spoke with a woman who believes she is of the teen’s alleged victims.

She said she was just returning home to her apartment and while walking up the stairs, she felt someone grab her by the throat. She was able to kick and scream and get away.

That woman believes 14-year-old Terry Berger Smith is the same person who attacked her.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think a boy would have that in them,” she said.

Neighbors living in The EnV apartment complex in Hollywood are on edge and frightened after learning Berger Smith, one of their neighbors, was arrested on accusations of rape.

After appearing before a Broward County judge, it was revealed the crime occurred around 4 a.m. on June 10.

That’s when the victim, a woman, was walking to work near the 300 block of South Park Road.

Hollywood police said that’s when she was attacked and sexually assaulted.

Local 10 News visited the Berger Smith home to speak with his father and ask about the charges his son is facing, which include four counts of sexual battery with great force and one count of kidnapping.

No one came to the door.

Also alarming in this case is that detectives are reviewing another case from May 27 where another woman said she was attacked.

“He immediately grabbed me by my neck in a choke hold,” she said. “And when I realized this was a real attempt to possibly rape me or harm me, I immediately screamed and elbowed him. I kicked him.”

Fortunately, she said she was able to make it into her apartment and call police.

While the suspect got away that day, its days later, she believes, that the same person returned more aggressive and unfortunately more violently determined.

“When I saw you guys post it on Channel 10 News, he was wearing the same clothing,” she said. “It was the same hoodie. Same height.”

Berger Smith is not your average 14-year-old; he is 6-foot-1 and 240 lbs.

Hollywood police is investigating the late-May case and more charges may follow.

Investigators said the four counts of sexual battery the suspect is currently facing now are all involving the June 10 crimes.