Miami-Dade Animal Services waiving some adoption fees this weekend

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – With Miami-Dade animal shelters over capacity, the county’s animal services department is waiving adoption fees for pets four months and older over the weekend.

In a news release, the county said it’s partnering with PetSmart Charities in support of National Adoption Week and runs through Sunday. Some PetSmart stores in the county will be participating.

The adoption fee for kittens younger than four months is $30 and puppies younger than four months is $85; adopters remain responsible for the $30 dog licensing fee. All adoptions include initial vaccines, microchipping, deworming and spay or neuter surgery.

Miami-Dade shelters have over 600 pets available for adoption, the county says, and officials are asking people to adopt and foster pets, especially medium and large dogs.

Adoption locations include: