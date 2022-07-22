Sheriff: Keys woman, 42, lit sheets on fire while boyfriend, 24, slept

MARATHON, Fla. – A 42-year-old Marathon woman faces two felony charges after deputies accused her of lighting bedsheets on fire while her 24-year-old boyfriend slept Thursday, burning his foot in the process.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Ocean Breeze Avenue regarding a domestic incident and found Melody Sunshine McCarter and the victim standing outside.

The victim told authorities that he and McCarter had an argument and went to bed. He said he awoke to find the sheets on fire and McCarter stating she was calling police.

McCarter, who deputies said appeared to be drunk, admitted to setting the sheets on fire. Her boyfriend wasn’t seriously hurt.

She was taken to jail and faces felony charges of arson and battery as well as a misdemeanor arson charge.