Parents leave 2-year-old boy alone in car to go to SoBe bar, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police officers arrested a couple on Sunday after accusing them of abandoning their 2-year-old son in a car to go to a bar in South Beach.

Officers arrested Sevda Karatas, 32, and Osman Karatas, 33, at about 2:35 a.m. at the Clevelander South Beach at 1020 Ocean Dr.

A security guard at the Clevelander told police officers he turned away the couple and told them that they could not come in with the boy. The couple returned without him, police said.

The security guard found it suspicious that Osman Karatas left the bar and returned several times, police said. Officers found Karatas’ car parked across from the bar and the boy inside.

The car’s windows were down despite the high foot traffic and it was about 85 degrees outside, police said. Police officers reported finding the boy covered in sweat.

The officers handed their son over to the Florida Department of Children and Families, according to the Miami Beach Police Department’s report.

Sevda and Osman Karatas are each facing a charge of child neglect with no great bodily harm.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.